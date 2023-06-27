Wedged between discussions on report cards and playgrounds, Kern officials on Tuesday took the time to break down exactly how parks are funded.
Without getting too specific, a lot goes into funding a park: its size, the facilities present, how much money it generates, access to grant money — all of these are considered, according to a presentation by Kern Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop who mapped out the funding network for the 15 different parks and recreation districts throughout the county.
"You have neighborhood parks, you have regional parks, you have pocket parks," Alsop said. "There's a circle with a tree in it in my neighborhood, about 20 feet wide and that's actually a county park."
This presentation came after Eddy Laine, a committee member of the Sierra Club's Kern-Kaweah Chapter, provided the board last week with a 2020-21 fiscal breakdown that he believes demonstrates an unfair distribution of money to some districts over others.
Of the nearly $13 million allocated that year for parks, Kern Districts 2 and 3 together received about $8.9 million, or about 69.2% of it, while the remaining $4 million was divided evenly between the three other districts.
Laine went on to suggest that the chart showed favoritism toward the two districts, which house higher-income areas, while neglecting parks and their communities in Districts 1, 4 and 5 — which incorporate the Kern River Valley, the ag communities of northwest Kern and east Bakersfield and have the county's highest percentage of people of color, as well as those who are poor and disadvantaged.
"Fairness requires the equitable distribution of Kern County resources throughout the county with resulting equal public access to parks," Laine read aloud last week, with a conclusion that the county's park cash, to include some federal and state funding, should be shared equally.
He followed up on Tuesday saying that the county should update the Kern County Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The last update was in 2010, he explained, and doesn't represent the county's shift in demographics.
"The 2020 Parks plan is outdated," Laine said Tuesday. "The demographics has changed considerably since 2010 and the state's Parks and Recreations District Association recommends that the plan be updated every 10 years."
In his response, Alsop began with a map. While Districts 2 and 3 do receive the most money, they also contain the most park space — 80% of Kern's park space. District 2 alone contains 2,427 acres, whereas District 5 acreage maintains 83.
"As you can see we've got big differences in acreage in each of these slices of pie," Alsop said.
If one divides the money received down to the acre, Districts 2 and 3 actually receive significantly less: Whereas District 3 received an average $2,434.79 per acre, District 4 received over double the amount. And District 5 received $16,453.15 on average, for each of its 83 acres.
Costs associated with these parks also incorporate the services they offer, such as sporting fields, veterinarian centers, and whether they generate income. The 1,500-acre Buena Vista Aquatic and Recreational Area and Tehachapi Mountain Park both bring in a lot of money each year. But more foot traffic means more maintenance.
Additionally, 13 of the top 18 — including the top three — largest capital improvements between 2019 and 2020 were spent on parks in Districts 3, 4 and 5, in those disadvantaged areas.
"It's dominated by parks in disadvantaged areas for that particular fiscal year," Alsop said.
Funding is also allocated through state and federal grants, though strings are usually attached. For example, community block grants cannot be used in a regional park, like Hart Park, even for maintenance and operations, except in rare cases.
"Just in the last year, (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) audited us six times," said Lorelei Oviatt, Kern's director of lanning and Development. "So we have to follow these rules."
Laine maintained that inequities run amok in some parks, such as the defunct bathrooms at the Kern River Campgrounds, a lack of running water at Casa Loma Park, and fires that scarred the soccer fields at Belle Terrace Park. These parks, he said, lack proper operational funding and access to Kern County park rangers.
"These are real-time situations where maintenance and security standards are important," Laine said. "But if we do not maintain (them) and don't have security, we have a big problem."
Alsop agreed, expressing his frustration that many county parks have been subjected to relentless vandalism. Large-scale improvements are planned for parks in every district, as part of next year's budget, but cannot be helped unless the community steps up in their preservation.
But a cop can't be posted at a park all hours every night, Alsop said, which District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez echoed before offering her own suggestion: As the county commits to major park improvements, bonds need to be made with community members who are ultimately the best ones to help stymie vandalism.
"That community has very passionate parents and a lot of people; a thousand times more than we'll ever have in the (Kern) park rangers, or police officers in BPD," Perez said. "... I just don't see any other way, after observing these parks now for 15 years as a planning commissioner and as a supervisor, I'm just so convinced of that."