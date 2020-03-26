Kern County now has 28 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four since Wednesday night, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
Of those cases, 19 are in west Bakersfield, five are in east Bakersfield, three are in the valley area west of Bakersfield and one in the eastern Kern desert area.
The numbers were announced in a 10 a.m. news briefing on Thursday and represent a dramatic rise in recent days as testing has picked up locally.
Bakersfield, specifically west Bakersfield — an area that includes the ZIP codes 93311, 93312, 93313, 93314 and 93309 — has emerged as the local epicenter of COVID-19 but it's unclear what the high number of cases there means.
During Thursday's briefing, Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said it could be, for example, that testing is more accessible in that area.
"I think over time patterns may develop," Corson said. "The way testing has surfaced and where there is testing happening, there's just so many different factor playing in. Right now there's no way for us to answer that."
The Kern County Public Health Department is coming under increasing criticism from concerned residents for not releasing more data about local cases. For example, other counties are releasing age ranges for those affected.
Corson has repeatedly said the department is following state guidelines as to what information it is releasing.
"Once we get more cases we'll be able to look at elements like age and sex that we can release about positive cases to our community," she said Thursday.
Corson also announced during the briefing a major change in who should seek COVID-19 testing put forth in new state guidelines. Testing should only be done, she said, for people exhibiting signs of the disease who are hospital patients, residents of longterm care facilities, people at high-risk of severe infection, residents and staff of correctional facilities and other congregant facilities and health care workers.
"Truly testing is reserved for those that need it," Corson said.
People who have mild respiratory symptoms and who do not otherwise need medical care are urged to care for themselves at home, Corson said. They should stay at home until they have no fever without the use of fever-reducing medication, respiratory symptoms have subsided and it has been at least 7 days since the first symptoms appeared, Corson said.
So far, 952 tests for the virus have been done in the county and 370 are pending results, according to county public health data. More than 550 have come back negative.On Sunday Kern's total coronavirus cases stood at five. By Monday they jumped to 13 and by Wednesday they nearly doubled, reaching 24
The first case of coronavirus in Kern was announced nine days ago on March 17 in a visitor to the county. That number is not included in the current total.
Statewide there are 3,243 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths according to the Los Angeles Times, which is tracking cases throughout the state.
