Kern names Teachers of the Year finalists

Three educators were recognized Tuesday among the county’s upper-crust at this year’s celebration of Kern’s Teachers of the Year.

The winners are Veronica Karr, a Rosamond High Early College Campus English teacher; Yazmin Herrera, an Almond Tree Middle School 6th grade special education teacher; and Brian Devitt, an economics and math teacher at Stockdale High School.

