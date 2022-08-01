Kern Medical's operator OKs 3-year labor agreement

The Kern County Hospital Authority on Monday approved a three-year labor agreement with the union representing more than 1,600 nurses and other health-care workers at Kern Medical. The deal provides significant wage increases that the hospital said will help it retain existing employees and recruit new staff.
KCHA's approval follows a vote of approval last week by Service Employees International Union Local 521, which formally accepted a labor contract worked out between the parties the previous weekend. KCHA operates Kern Medical.
The accord averts a strike that had been scheduled for next week if either party had rejected the contract. Workers covered by the labor agreement had been without a contract since Oct. 31, 2020.
“We at Kern Medical would like to thank SEIU, its bargaining team and its members for their work to reach agreement," Kern Medical CEO Scott Thygerson, said in a written statement. "We look forward to our continuing work to serve our community. We all share in supporting Kern Medical’s unique and vital role as our area’s teaching hospital, trauma and specialty center, and designated public safety net hospital caring for the most vulnerable.”
As part of the deal, according to SEIU Local 521, full- and part-time employees at Kern Medical would receive one-time bonuses. Registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants and others would get additional salary steps.