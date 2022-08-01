 Skip to main content
Kern Medical's operator OKs 3-year labor agreement

Kern Medical

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Kern County Hospital Authority on Monday approved a three-year labor agreement with the union representing more than 1,600 nurses and other health-care workers at Kern Medical. The deal provides significant wage increases that the hospital said will help it retain existing employees and recruit new staff.

KCHA's approval follows a vote of approval last week by Service Employees International Union Local 521, which formally accepted a labor contract worked out between the parties the previous weekend. KCHA operates Kern Medical.

