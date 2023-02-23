 Skip to main content
Kern Medical welcomes new pediatric unit

Kern Medical threw open the doors Thursday to a new, state-funded pediatrics unit that provides contemporary rooms for its youngest hospital patients while preserving the privacy of mothers receiving postpartum care.

Dozens were on hand to celebrate the opening that CEO Scott Thygerson said was nine years in the making and only happened because the hospital received grant money several years ago from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority.

