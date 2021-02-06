Kern Medical will soon shutter its two retail pharmacies that have operated for more than 20 years based on a coming change in state reimbursements that it says make their continued operation unsustainable.
The outpatient pharmacies will close March 31 when the reimbursement ends.
Before the change in the state's pharmacy program, a news release from Kern Medical said, the pharmacies could operate with a positive financial margin. But with the change, they'd operate at a $2.5 million loss, Kern Medical said, calling that "not sustainable by our overall organization."
"The State of California recently issued Executive Order N‐01‐19 that drastically reduces Medi-Cal reimbursement for 340B drugs and shifts the benefit our pharmacies receive to the State of California," the Kern Medical news release said. "Our pharmacies needed the 340B drug pricing program as structured before this Executive Order to maintain our retail pharmacy services. The implications of this Executive Order’s impact are far reaching as reimbursement for prescriptions will be limited to a drug’s acquisition cost plus a small dispensing fee."
Kern Medical said 28 people work at the outpatient pharmacies that serve some of the "most vulnerable." It did not say what would happen to the jobs.