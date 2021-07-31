You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern Medical to host free back-to-school vaccinations, physicals

20190929-bc-buildings

Kern Medical

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Free vaccinations and school physicals will be offered for children from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Kern Medical’s Columbus Clinic, 1111 Columbus St. in Bakersfield.

Child immunizations, HPV vaccinations and school physicals will be provided, according to a Kern Medical news release. Scheduled appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 661-326-5512 or 661-326-2800.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to those participating while supplies last.

Coronavirus Cases