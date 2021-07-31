Kern Medical to host free back-to-school vaccinations, physicals

Free vaccinations and school physicals will be offered for children from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Kern Medical’s Columbus Clinic, 1111 Columbus St. in Bakersfield.
Child immunizations, HPV vaccinations and school physicals will be provided, according to a Kern Medical news release. Scheduled appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 661-326-5512 or 661-326-2800.
Free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to those participating while supplies last.