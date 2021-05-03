Kern Medical to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Mira Monte, North high schools

Kern Medical is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this upcoming week in partnership with the Kern High School District. The clinics are available to students 16 and older and their families and any community members who would like to walk in.
On Tuesday, Mira Monte High School is hosting a vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, North High School is hosting a clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kern Medical is offering the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics. Kern Medical will return to these sites in three weeks to offer patients their second dose. Staff said that doses have yet to run out at any of these locations.
Adults can walk in, but students need to preregister at this link https://bit.ly/3vHWtJN and have their parents sign a consent at https://bit.ly/3tbqyjj.