Kern Medical opens new imaging center

Hospital officials gathered Monday to tour Kern Medical’s new Imaging Center, which will offer an array of diagnostic services to its patients that staff say are increasingly underserved.

“In the Central Valley, it's a challenge to get access to doctors and services,” said Kern Medical CEO Scott Thygerson. “Because there’s not enough in general for the population.”

