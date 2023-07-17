Kern County officials are expected to consider on Tuesday whether to purchase a second sorting machine that elections staff says will greatly reduce the time it takes to count vote-by-mail ballots.
“We’ve been making a lot of improvements,” said Aimee Espinoza, Kern’s registrar of voters. “Looking at the best way to do things instead of the way things have always been done.”
Priced at about $628,000, the purchase of the BlueCrest Vantage High Speed Sorter will include a $100,000 budget for maintenance and electrical upgrades. It will join the county’s current 5-year-old sorter of the same make and model.
“The 2024 election cycle is going to be much larger than 2022, for sure,” Espinoza said. “So just positioning ourselves in a way to process quicker is definitely a goal and this will lend to that.”
Espinoza believes this second sorter will result in a faster count of vote-by-mail ballots, a popular but timely voting process that since 2020 has been provided to every registered voter in California.
With a second sorter of the same make and model, officials are certain processing time will drop significantly and won’t require staff to retrain to new software or sorting procedures that could result in error. That said, the new sorter will have 24 pockets, meaning where ballots are sent to be scanned, instead of the 48 pockets on the current one.
“There’s files that have to be created to give the sorter instructions to sort the envelopes,” Espinoza explained. “So we just thought, you know what, I don’t want multiple softwares … it just leaves more room for errors.”
Since each type of ballot — mail-in, provisional, in-person, dropbox ballots — has to be run separately in order to report numbers to the California Secretary of State, a second sorter will speed things up, regardless of the size difference.
“Even though we do not certify until the very end, we can give campaigns and candidates an idea of where they stand a lot sooner,” Espinoza said.
In other action:
• The Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the salary and benefits of a five-year contract for incoming Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis.
Zervis, the current operations officer for the county, will succeed Ryan Alsop, who is set to depart the position on Aug. 5 for his new role as CEO in Napa County.
In his new position, Zervis will be placed at a salary range of 86.4 and salary step 10, the same as Alsop’s current placement. This translates to a base salary of $242,944 annually, plus a $275.52 biweekly gas allowance and 216 hours of paid vacation each year. A severance package is also included, in the event of termination without cause.
• Hope the Mission, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, is expected to be chosen to manage the Supportive Services Village in Oildale, a development of 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins and auxiliary buildings on-site for meals, showers, case management, housing navigation, mental health and job training.
The nonprofit, which operates 1,000 beds across six Tiny Home communities, was selected from among three submitted proposals reviewed by the county’s Evaluation Committee first on May 17 and again on June 12. Out of 80 available points on the committee’s scoring matrix, Hope the Mission received the highest tally, with client references speaking positively of the nonprofit’s “positive work culture, strong data collection and responsiveness.”
“We have seen firsthand the power and life transformation of bringing people indoors,” said Hope the Mission CEO Ken Craft. “Because of our success and knowledge of how to operate these sites, we put our hand up as a qualified provider and operator of Tiny Homes. We were thrilled when Kern County selected us as the service provider.”
• And citing the ongoing recovery efforts as a result of the winter storms that have prompted flooding, Kern authorities are requesting an extension of the county’s existing local emergency proclamation.
A local emergency was first announced by Alsop on March 12, due to consecutive storms that incurred heavy flooding to many parts of Kern. This resulted in widespread destruction to public and private property, including emergency roads and parks.
Officials believe it is prudent to continue the emergency status while recovery efforts are ongoing amid record snowpack along the Sierra Range that has resulted in heavy flows along the Kern River. County purchasing has issued an emergency purchase order for Overwatch Aero, a flood mapping service that costs $300,000.