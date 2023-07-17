20221227-bc-recount

An election worker grabs a stack of ballots to be counted Tuesday afternoon in the tabulation room at the Kern County Elections Office in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County officials are expected to consider on Tuesday whether to purchase a second sorting machine that elections staff says will greatly reduce the time it takes to count vote-by-mail ballots.

“We’ve been making a lot of improvements,” said Aimee Espinoza, Kern’s registrar of voters. “Looking at the best way to do things instead of the way things have always been done.”