Kern Literacy Council seeking tutors both online and in-person

Kern Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to tutor students both online and in-person. All it takes is two hours a week and training is provided by the organization.
Tutors are needed for Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, GED test preparation, and homework assistance for at-risk youth. No special skills are required to be a tutor: there are opportunities to help students at all levels. Some students need help with conversation practice.
Online tutors can live anywhere in Kern County. All they need is a computer, a wifi connection and an app (preferably Zoom). Students and tutors work together over Zoom, WhatsApp and Google Hangouts.
In-person tutoring will also be opening again soon. Tutors meet with students for two hours each week at Kern Literacy Council offices or other public places. Tutors are required to be fully vaccinated.
Trainings are given each week and tailored to the needs of the the tutor and the needs of the student. To volunteer, call (661) 324-3213 or sign up online at www.kernliteracy.org