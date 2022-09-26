Kern Leadership Alliance hosts 'thank you' for local teachers

Managing lesson plans on Zoom and in-person.
Dealing with learning loss and resocializing kids who’ve been out of the classroom for months.
Having fewer hands on deck to help.
The last two years have created unprecedented challenges for classrooms throughout the country, which is why the Kern Leadership Alliance hosted its second annual Love Our Teachers drive-thru dinner celebration Monday to say “thank you.”
David Walker, an opportunity teacher who works with an at-risk youth population at Fairfax Junior High, had his own expression of gratitude for the surprise gesture of teacher appreciation, as cheerleaders and other volunteers cheered as he drove up to Bakersfield High School.
“Well, thank you, very much — that’s what I say. Thank you 100 times over. To be recognized for the job we do, unexpectedly, it’s just a blessing,” he said Monday.
Walker was one of hundreds of teachers who stopped by the BHS parking lot, where dinners and goodie bags were handed out.
The line snaked out the entrance of the lot on Campus Way to California Avenue, amid music playing and frequent shouts of “thank you” from students and other volunteers.
While teachers might have just learned about the event this past week via email or on social media, the outreach effort was one of seven main focus areas, which include government, arts, and health care, as well as education, for the Kern Leadership Alliance. And its planning was part of a monthslong effort that started in May, and included a number of businesses, including Too Fat Catering, which made the dinners, according to Kern Leadership Alliance member Angie Lockard, a former educator who helped organize the event.
The Christian-based alliance doesn’t have any formal church affiliation. However, it does operate with the help of partnerships with similarly minded organizations such as CityServe, and features a prayer component in its monthly morning meetings every second Thursday at Stockdale Country Club, according to Connie Wattenberger, another of the organizers of Monday’s giveaway.
“We really want to just connect people of influence and to transform their communities just by doing good,” said Wattenberger, a former Kern High School District board member who was also a speech pathologist for Bakersfield City schools. As a member of the alliance’s board, she chairs the group’s education efforts.
For its part, CityServe leveraged its national network of supplies and organized a team of volunteers that filled 400 goodie bags with classroom items and thoughtful gifts for teachers, said Crissy Cochran, CityServe director of communications.
“What we’ve found out is that a lot of teachers … they do get some stuff from their districts, but a lot of times teachers will go above and beyond to spend their own dollars to supply their classroom with stuff, as well as stuff for their students,” she said.
The items included everything from a bag of pistachios to food coupons from local restaurants to an eclectic mix of common classroom items, like Lysol wipes and Post-It notes.
“The community came out in full force,” said Cherese Grell, director of CityServe Kern, regarding the effort last week to fill the hundreds of bags. “These bags are huge and they’re stuffed to the brim.”