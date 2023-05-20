Kern leaders to deliberate trash fees system

Lawn trimmings, chicken bones and banana peels: the scraps, once tossed from the mind the moment they landed in the trash, are now dumped at the center of a debate between the county and some of its rural residents over who should handle their waste and at what cost.
The root of the dispute: the county’s implementation of SB 1383, a 2020 state law that requires every city and county to throw 75% less organic waste into landfills by 2025.
In order to reach state compliance, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday the approval of a mandatory waste system in the unincorporated areas of Kern County.
Of the few options provided by the state law, Kern officials chose a universal three-cart system — nonorganics, recyclables and organics — which will be collected weekly or biweekly, on a mandatory basis.
In recent years, California has adopted strong measures to curb its part in the planet’s warming. A big item is food waste, which produces methane — a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide — when it rots in a landfill. CalRecycle's 2021 estimates found that 76.7 million tons end up in landfills, while 40% is diverted through composting. Kern County, according to a 2022 grand jury report, was found to bury an average of 400,000 tons of its own organic waste.
Kern County, according to CalRecycle, is among the 126 jurisdictions statewide that have received an extension to file a plan. If Kern officials don’t approve the plan by July 1, upward of $14 million in penalties backlogged to Jan. 1, 2022, will be billed to the county.
Kern County Public Works Account Manager Chuck Magee said this was the cheapest option and the simplest to implement, since the more populated areas of Kern — such as metro Bakersfield — have already had that system or something similar in place for decades.
“This was the easiest, cheapest option the state allowed us to do,” Magee said, in reference to the whopping $150 million diversion facility built in Placer County. “Everything else gets a lot more complicated and a lot more expensive.”
The universal program streamlines the collection and charge for the service, Magee said, and would be tacked onto people’s property tax bills, as per county code. Pricing is dependent on one’s zone — western Kern, metro Bakersfield and east Kern.
Magee said the county got a good deal, when you consider the price of new trucks — which cost an average of $250,000 — equipment and diesel. He cited a 2020 study by the state that estimated the average cost for a three-cart program was $42.56 a month.
“Most cities are excited about this,” Magee said. “It’s just a couple of areas where I don’t think they fully understand what we’re talking about or they have a specific issue that doesn’t apply to most of the county.”
But residents in the eastern Kern zone — which includes Lake Isabella, Tehachapi, Rosamond, Mojave and Ridgecrest — were caught off guard. Some complained that the first they heard of this program was in April, with a flyer stuck to their door or stuffed in their mailbox.
“I spoke to people last week who were in tears because they weren’t sure how they were going to pay for this,” said Ashley Fike, who got involved after her mom, a Kernville resident, received a flyer.
For Fike and others of that area, collections were always handled among neighbors — with the county’s service offered as optional. Those who did pay in said they averaged $346 a year. With the approved plan, residents in eastern Kern can expect a new rate of $560 per year, an average of $46 a month, to be paid in two installments.
“It’s generally always been people hauling it themselves,” Fike said. “Because there’s so many elderly in the area, it's economical for them to pay the guy who runs through neighborhoods with a trailer making a little bit of money every day just picking up from them.”
It’s not a matter of compliance, Fike said, but a matter of transparency. She remembers when the city of Ridgecrest held town hall forums to explain its system. And it's a matter of understanding what's at stake, even if it's among a minority of residents. She pointed to her mom's neighbor in Kernville, who skates by on an $800 monthly Social Security check.
“In the last three to five years, with the $559 added, her property tax will have more than doubled," Fike said. “These people are on fixed incomes, retired, living in inherited homes. A lot of people have these homes not because they have a lot of money but because it was the only investment they’ve been able to get in their life.”
And since state guidelines dictate that service is only required in census tracts with more than 75 people per square mile, it was the county’s choice, Fike believes, to “rope” the Kern River Valley together in the eastern Kern zone, despite many areas falling below the population line.
“Why are you grouping us together when we could’ve been exempt?” Fike said, adding that many areas of the Kern River Valley house six to 11 people per square mile. “We can see the proof on the census site that we fell into this range — why did we not get a choice?”
As of Wednesday, 1,800 people in east Kern have filed to protest the mandate, through Proposition 218, which allows a legal contest of an impending law with a "50% plus one" majority. Magee said that 8,900 would be required, which would likely send the issue to court.
“And basically a judge would review it to see if the state has the authority to force that to happen,” he said.
Meanwhile, Magee said the other two zones — western Kern and metro Bakersfield — got “next to nothing.”
On Thursday, Fike and others held a virtual question-and-answer session for residents. She reminded viewers to file their protest letters and encouraged people to attend the meeting Tuesday, in hopes a strong turnout would force the supervisors to reconsider.
“I want as many people to show as they can,” Fike said. “But also want them to keep frustration organized and directed in the right place. ... I don’t want anyone taken away in handcuffs — I don’t want it to be that kind of crowd.
When asked about the upcoming meeting, Board of Supervisors Chairman and 3rd District Supervisor Jeff Flores said he was open to hearing out residents' concerns on Tuesday and considering any feasible method of lowering costs.
“I’m willing to explore any option that provides relief to our citizens,” Flores said.