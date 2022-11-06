 Skip to main content
Kern leaders question Newsom's tax revenue 'backfill' claim

Gov. Gavin Newsom made an unannounced visit to downtown Bakersfield on Oct. 28 for the second and final day of the California Economic Summit. In apparent recognition of criticism that he was avoiding Kern County, he opened by telling a crowd of hundreds he had a "chip on my shoulder" about people feeling like they're not being respected. "I don't like hearing people when they tell me they're not being seen, they feel like they don't belong in the larger narrative in the state," he said.

 Photo courtesy Rich Forrester / California Forward

Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being "taken aback."

The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that, to make up for the impact his administration's climate policies are having on Kern's ability to fund vital public services, the state was going to "backfill" lost tax revenues.

