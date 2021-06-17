Kern Leaders Academy taking applications

The Kern Leaders Academy, a comprehensive community leadership program put on by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund, is accepting applications for its 13th annual academy.
Applications are due at 5 p.m. July 30. The application is available at kernleadersacademy.org.
The academy seeks to develop "visionary community leaders who recognize that a healthy business climate is necessary for a strong economy, and a strong economy is necessary for a vibrant community," according to a news release from the academy.
Academy Director Michael Turnipseed said: “The Academy will teach county leaders how to listen to constituents, with a clear understanding of how to seek endorsements and support yet reserve the right to make independent decisions. Successful graduates will feel secure knowing they have the knowledge and vision to put their services forward as community leaders and eventually, elected public officials who are capable of offering creative, effective solutions to the challenges facing Kern County."