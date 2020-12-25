The Kern Leaders Academy has announced its Class of 2020.
The class includes Sanjeev Advani, owner of Synergy Real Estate and Property Management and Bakersfield Maintenance and Construction; Josh Bryant, chief business official for the Taft Union High School District; Monica Jara Guerra, director of community initiatives for Grimmway Schools; Ucedrah Osby, founder and president of the Bakersfield of All Of Us Or None and Kern County Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner; Elizabeth Ramos, administrative assistant at the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Angela Trevino, real estate agent and office manager for Century 21 Jordan Link & Co.; Ally Triolo, communications at the Kern County Department of Human Services.
To graduate, class members needed to spend 72 intensive hours over the course of nine weeks learning from seasoned Kern County business leaders. Conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund, the program is designed to assist in the development of visionary community leaders who recognize the relationship between a healthy business climate and a vibrant community, according to a press release.
“This class benefited greatly from the wisdom of the dynamic faculty made up of senior leaders from major companies and industries in Kern County. The program provides real-life experiences and years of combined knowledge to the academy participants. In turn, Kern County’s future business and civic progress will be greatly enhanced by these up-and-coming visionary leaders. Kern Leaders Academy is proud of this class’s efforts and achievements and looks forward to many successful years under their leadership,” Academy Director Mike Turnipseed said in a statement.
Those interested in applying for the 2021 Kern Leaders Academy or those who wish to become a sponsor should contact Turnipseed at 322-2973 or kerntax@kerntaxpayers.org.