Kern Leaders Academy is now accepting applications for its 12th annual local education and training program.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. July 31. Applications are available at www.kernleadersacademy.org.
The Kern Leaders Academy is a county-wide, community leadership program whose purpose is to assist in the development of visionary community leaders who recognize that a healthy business climate is necessary for a strong economy, and a strong economy is necessary for a vibrant community. The academy will provide education and training to civic, professional and business leaders and others with outstanding leadership potential so that they may enter public service with the appropriate skills and vision to creatively address the challenges facing Kern County.
The academy will teach county leaders how to listen to constituents, with a clear understanding of how to seek endorsements and support, yet reserve the right to make independent decisions. Successful graduates will feel secure knowing they have the knowledge and vision to put their services forward as community leaders and eventually, elected public officials who are capable of offering creative, effective solutions to the challenges facing Kern County. This is a county-wide program and will actively recruit applicants from Taft to Ridgecrest and Delano to Lebec.
Information about the program and a downloadable application are available at www.kernleadersacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.