Local lawmakers reacted Thursday to Gov. Gavin Newsom's May budget revision for 2020-21.
“Californians are working hard to overcome this pandemic,” Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, said in a statement. “Due to the state’s historic budget reserves that were saved for an economic downturn, the state will be able to weather some of the financial damages of COVID-19. Our priority needs to be getting people back to work which is why I authored AB 1842, the California Works and Recovery Act, which will create widespread economic solutions to reinvigorate our economy and generate revenue to fund our public education system, economic recovery efforts, healthcare, public safety, and assistance for those who have been hit hardest by COVID-19.”
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, issued this statement: "In light of the massive revenue deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, Sacramento must get serious about making reductions in spending that have ramped up significantly over the last decade. In order to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, we must immediately cut wasteful projects like High Speed Rail, and provide the financial stability we need to meet our core obligations."
"At the same time, we must do everything possible to create a stable environment that allows struggling small businesses to grow and hire, which includes pausing rulemaking on new regulations and prohibiting the imposition of new taxes and fees."
Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, released the following: "Today’s announcement is a harsh glimpse of the economic challenges we are facing and will continue to face for years to come. The May Revision proposes cuts to essential programs that will impact us all. In anticipation of this, my team and I have been working diligently with our federal partners in the valley to ensure the southern Valley has a voice in any or all stimulus packages approved. Now more than ever we need to pivot our voices for support of federal funding to fund critical infrastructure programs in water, healthcare, public safety and workforce developments in the southern central valley."
"In Sacramento, I have also worked to refine my legislative package to create solutions in our valley to address the lack of access to health care, clean water supply and jobs. These measures will be the key to the long term success of my district and California."
