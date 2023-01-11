 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern law enforcement practices active shooter scenarios in wake of shootings across U.S.

Bakersfield Police Department officers approached simulated shooting victims in staggered intervals Wednesday outside Bakersfield College’s southwest campus.

One man clutched his midsection, groaning in a performance worthy of Broadway, as police peppered him with questions about his medical status and the suspect’s location.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases