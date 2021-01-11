The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force announced two free coronavirus testing sites this week in partnership with Bakersfield City School District.
The sites are part of a continued effort from the task force and the Kern County Public Health Services Department to increase testing in hopes that it allows for loosening of state-induced restrictions on the local economy.
The sites are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and facemasks will be supplied by Adventist Health for those in attendance.
Here are the locations:
• Monday at Emerson Middle School, 801 4th Street
• Tuesday at Casa Loma Elementary School, 525 E Casa Loma Drive
The task force is also reminding Kern County residents that a mental health and wellness hotline has been launched in an effort to help those enduring hardships during the pandemic. The hotline is confidential and can be reached by calling 525-5900.