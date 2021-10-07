Kern jury recommends life sentence, without the possibility of parole for murder

A Kern County jury recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a man Thursday in connection to a 2016 shooting in a Lamont convenience store, which led to the death of a father and son, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office’s news release.
The jury found Darnell Hammond and co-defendant Jim Langston also guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm on Sept. 21, among other charges, according to the news release. Langston and Hammond’s sentencing is set for Oct. 20 and Nov. 3, respectively, according to the Kern County Superior Court.
In October 2016, father Heriberto and son Juan Aceves were working in their family’s convenience store in Lamont. Before 10 a.m., three masked men with guns rushed into the business and demanded money, according to the DA’s news release.
Hammond struck Heriberto and Juan with a gun, the news release said. Heriberto pulled out a gun to defend himself and a shooting followed. Heriberto and Juan were shot and killed by Hammond, the DA’s news release said.
Two of the robbers fled the scene while Hammond collected cash, the news release stated. When Hammond left the store, the robbers had left in a getaway car. Hammond ran through a neighborhood and hid in a shed, according to the news release.
He was found by Kern County Sheriff deputies with the money, the news release said. Langston was arrested days later and acknowledged his role as a driver, the DA stated. Hammond and Langston were also members of the Country Boy Crips criminal street gang, the news release stated.