Kern jury finds man guilty of 13 felony sex crimes with a minor

Muhammad Abid Sharif was found guilty of 13 felony charges related to having sex with a minor, according to a Kern County District Attorney's news release. 

A man was found guilty of 13 felony charges related to having sex with a minor, according to a Kern County District Attorney's news release issued Friday. 

Muhammad Abid Sharif, 55, housed a mother and her 13-year-old child who immigrated from Pakistan in March 2017. That summer, Sharif showed the child porn videos and engaged in sexual activity with her, according to the news release. 

