Kern jury convicts man of attempted murder

A Kern County jury convicted a man Monday of attempted murder, according to a DA's Office news release.
Lorenzo Crosby was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and that he inflicted great bodily injury during a December 2021 incident in which a 23-year old man was brutally assaulted.
During the early morning hours of Dec. 5, the victim was in the company of several friends for a gathering at a California City park.
As the victim, his friends and Crosby gathered in a vehicle to take advantage of its heater, Crosby reached over the front passenger seat, retrieved a small knife and slit the victim’s throat, causing a laceration approximately seven inches long and leaving the victim’s trachea exposed.
While the other three passengers rushed to the victim’s aid, Crosby exited the vehicle and fled.
An FBI task force helped track Crosby down in Lancaster less than two weeks later.
Crosby faces a maximum of 22 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing Oct. 5.