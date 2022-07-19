 Skip to main content
Kern jury convicts man of attempted murder

 Courtesy DA's Office

A Kern County jury convicted a man Monday of attempted murder, according to a DA's Office news release.

Lorenzo Crosby was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and that he inflicted great bodily injury during a December 2021 incident in which a 23-year old man was brutally assaulted.

