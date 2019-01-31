A Kern County jury has awarded $10 million to a family who alleged their daughter was molested by a computer lab tech who worked at the Lamont Elementary School District.
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, whose office represented the alleged victim, confirmed the jury rewarded that amount Wednesday against Jonathan Avalos, who worked for the district for eight years until he resigned in 2014.
Rodriguez has said the district did little to investigate "red flags" raised about Avalos' conduct between 2009 and 2014. It transferred him five times to skirt the issue, the attorney has alleged, with three of those transfers resulting from teacher and parent complaints.
Rodriguez has said there were multiple victims. One was molested between 2011 and 2014, another during the 2012-13 school year, he alleged.
Several teachers reported Avalos held "girls-only" dances during recess in a classroom where the lights were turned off, Rodriguez has said. He kept one of the alleged victims in his classroom during recess.
The allegations contained in the suit surfaced when a classmate saw a 9-year-old girl in a dark classroom with Avalos during recess one day in 2014 and asked her what was happening, Rodriguez said. It was only after that incident the alleged victim had the courage to tell administrators about being molested, he said.
The district, upon the filing of the lawsuit in 2016, said it acted swiftly when Avalos was accused of inappropriate conduct with a minor.
The Kern County District Attorney's office found insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Avalos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.