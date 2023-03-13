 Skip to main content
Kern judge orders state to pay $3.6M to Tastries Bakery's attorneys

A Kern County Superior Court judge ruled attorneys representing Tastries Bakery Owner Cathy Miller should be paid $3.62 million after she encountered a financial burden placed upon her by the government “aggressively” pursuing legal enforcement.

Lesbian couple Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio walked into Tastries Bakery in 2017 hoping to get a wedding cake. Miller denied the women the product, saying their wedding violated her fundamental Christian beliefs.

