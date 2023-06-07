With many questions still circling the dissolution of Bitwise Industries, the Fresno-based software and training company with offices in Bakersfield, Kern officials stepped in Wednesday to provide some answers of their own.

“I have a sense of where you’re at,” Kern County District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez told a crowd of roughly 50 former Bitwise employees. “I have a sense of the kind of horror of not knowing if you can pay your bills.”