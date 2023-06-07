With many questions still circling the dissolution of Bitwise Industries, the Fresno-based software and training company with offices in Bakersfield, Kern officials stepped in Wednesday to provide some answers of their own.
“I have a sense of where you’re at,” Kern County District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez told a crowd of roughly 50 former Bitwise employees. “I have a sense of the kind of horror of not knowing if you can pay your bills.”
It’s been more than a week since the company furloughed its 900 employees, citing financial struggles months after a series of multimillion-dollar investments. The move came as a shock to employees and localities alike — to people Perez and Kern Democratic Party Chairman Christian Romo said they knew personally.
“Almost immediately we started getting panicked text messages, phone calls,” Perez said after the presentation Wednesday. “I’ve been amazed at how many people we know in passing have been impacted by this. It’s been kind of shocking, frankly.”
On Wednesday, at Romo’s direction, Perez and other officials gathered at county administrative offices to host a job fair and educational seminar for the newly unemployed.
“These people were left with no paycheck, no medical insurance,” Romo said.
The event, coordinated in conjunction with Kern’s Training Resource Center, served two goals: get people hired as quickly as possible and, until that happens, set them up with any support services they need — child care, food stamps, medical insurance. Along with the county department, a motley of private businesses set up booths, complete with job postings, free pens and stress balls.
Most of the jobs available were tailored to Bitwise employees. They were administrative roles with computer-centric tasks where skills might easily be transferable.
“We know this is a tough transition for you guys,” said Randy Christensen, the county’s rapid response coordinator and job developer. “Nobody expected it … but there’s a way around it. We pull together just like (Perez) said, then we can make things happen.”
Kern’s remedy to this is called rapid response, a structured and procedural program that is regularly organized after sizable layoffs occur. How often Kern deploys a job fair like this, Christensen said, depends on the season. He said that the county has in the past initiated rapid response fairs like Wednesday’s, but nothing on such a scale in the past year.
“Last year we did some rapid response events, but this is the big one we’ve done this year,” Christensen said.
These goals, and the process of rapid response, were laid out in a handbook about surviving layoffs, provided to each attendee. Christensen also mentioned an on-the-job training program where the county can reimburse up to 50% of the work costs for a particular company to train its new employee, in the event they lack training.
“Say they’re bringing in someone with only 60 to 80% of the skills but they like that person,” Christensen said. “This will help cement that deal.”
Many officials looked at Bitwise as a model company in Bakersfield, an epitome that signaled to some a revitalized culture set to reclaim the city’s downtown. Since its founding in 2013, the company that began as a coding bootcamp quickly became a landlord, renting out coworking spaces similar to WeWork, and offered commercial training to thousands of aspiring tech workers. It reportedly raised more than $150 million over the past decade and garnered national attention.
Since furloughs hit on Memorial Day, it remains unclear whether the company will rebound. Most employees have been left in the dark, forced to look elsewhere for work.
“Everything was kind of rough when it happened,” said Danny Solis, a former platform engineer at Stria LLC, a Bakersfield business services company that Bitwise purchased last year.
Solis said that, like many, he was surprised when furloughs were announced. But he recalled seeing warning signs almost immediately after the purchase.
“We were accustomed to getting work done at Stria when we had it, but management (at Bitwise) was kind of lagging,” Solis said.
Without any update beyond his furlough, Solis said the only new information has come from news reports.
“We believe we were all furloughed, not laid off, so they don't get the repercussions of the media saying they just fired everybody,” Solis said. “You know they call it a furlough just to ease the blow on everybody, but it just seems like false hope because I really don’t see it coming back unless they get an entire new management or another company comes out.”
While the consensus appears to still be mixed, Perez and other officials said the fair was organized with the understanding Bitwise is not coming back. That said, she’s confident many of the company's workers, most of whom were well-paid young professionals, won’t leave Kern in search of better work.
“Bakersfield is not a hugely transitory population,” Perez said. “We tend to stay put, which is a very good thing. … I think it’s part of our magic that we don’t tend to have a population that is ambitiously looking to leave. … These are not people jumping around from Chicago to New York, (or) some new exciting fad that’s occurring in Los Angeles.”
Either way, Solis didn’t seem too worried about his future. He’s 21, freshly furloughed from his first real job, with specific computer skills that he believes makes him a lucrative candidate.
“I’m kind of in a better situation than most, thankfully,” Solis said. “I’ll just take it slow, so I don’t make another mistake.”
But for some of Bitwise’s more entry-level workers, the furlough was poorly timed, and it left them stranded financially.
“We need help,” said Darrell Doane, a former Bitwise employee. “We all have our ups and downs — unfortunately, a lot of us are down — so not having to drive around town to send out a million applications to different places is a real benefit.”
While he agreed that many of the BitWise staff made excellent money during their time there, Doane admitted he’s “tapped out” and is waiting on unemployment insurance to cover his July rent.
Although Solis said he’s confident he’ll stay in Kern, Doane admitted he's open to going wherever opportunity takes him.
“I got to go where I can make money,” Doane said. “I mean, right now I can’t be picky.”