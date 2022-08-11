 Skip to main content
Kern Hispanic Chamber bringing back Business Conference and Expo

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of its annual Hispanic Business Conference and Expo, which was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The 26th annual Hispanic Business Expo is happening Aug. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield.

