Kern Hispanic Chamber bringing back Business Conference and Expo

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of its annual Hispanic Business Conference and Expo, which was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The 26th annual Hispanic Business Expo is happening Aug. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free.
From 1 to 4 p.m., the Hispanic Business Conference & Expo will hold a series of English and Spanish workshops organized by AltaOne Federal Credit Union on topics including “Marketing Basics”; “Business Loans: A Tool for Your Success”; and “Get Smart with your Taxes.”
Once the workshops conclude at 4 p.m., the doors of the expo will open where several area owned/directed businesses will showcase their services, products, and their passion to the attendees.