Kern High students earn prize money for marketing plan

Months of strategy, planning and hard work paid off for about two dozen Career Technical Education students Tuesday, as they presented business plans they’ve been plotting out since September for a chance at a $1,000 prize.
The marketing competition organized by the Kern High School District’s CTE program, in partnership with the Kern Economic Development Foundation, gave students professional experience, an opportunity to learn from KEDF business leaders and a chance to see their work put into action.
“KEDF has been coming in and working with our students on what their task was … to design a logo, come up with a name and a marketing campaign for a paid internship initiative that KEDF will be launching this coming summer,” said Brian Miller, principal of the district’s Career Technical Education Center and Regional Occupation Center, discussing the semester-long build-up behind Tuesday’s presentation.
“This is their ‘Shark Tank,’” he said, before the students presented their efforts to the judges, their peers and several parents in the audience at the district’s CTE Center.
The project that took home top prize was the work of Darlene Corral, Alejandra Reyes and Jimena Rodriguez, who came up with the name Kern Intern Connections, which sat above the words “KIC Starting Careers” on the logo they created in the fall.
“So it was very challenging at first, because it was like something that we had been learning about, but we actually hadn’t put hands on the experience,” Rodriguez said, talking about how the back-and-forth her group had with instructor Walter Suazo and support from KEDC Executive Director Richard Chapman helped them along.
“A lot of the process was a big learning experience for me, because we had not done this before, or at least I hadn’t — but this class had really put us in it,” Corral said.
Rodriguez added: “We were the ones in charge, so it was up to us whether the final project was going to be good or bad. And our next project is going to be even better and we’re going to show even more confidence and now we’re going to be more prepared.”
In addition to seeing his students excel in presentations that made it very difficult for the judges to pick a winner — at one point, Suazo came out and announced they had asked for more time to deliberate — the class also heard from Rene Reyes, who was so successful in the project last year he was hired for as a paid intern for KEDF.
“I think the biggest benefit is the real-world experience,” Suazo said, pointing to Rene Reyes as an example of how the program works as intended, after the class worked with Concentric Power last year. “(Reyes) got that experience where, you were able to present, to come up with all the materials, and now there’s an opportunity that opened up for an internship for him through this program. So it’s that kind of that whole circle.”