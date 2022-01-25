Kern High School District updates COVID numbers on district dashboard

The Kern High School District released information about the number of confirmed COVID cases on each of its campuses.
The district’s online dashboard states there have been 2,411 confirmed cases of COVID on campuses from Jan. 3, when students returned to school from winter break, to Jan. 16. That represents 4.67 percent of the population of students and staff.
Though students make up the majority of the population of the district, they do not account for most of the confirmed cases on campus. Of the district’s reported cases, 981, or approximately 41 percent, were students, according to district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke.
The data was uploaded on Friday, marking the first time the district has released public data about COVID cases on its campuses since Dec. 6. Briscoe-Clarke previously stated that the person responsible for updating the dashboard was out.
In the last December update, there were 98 confirmed cases of COVID in the district, or just under 0.19 percent of the district population.
The district also shows how many confirmed cases were reported by site or program. Sites or programs with a heavier ratio of staff tended to have a higher rate of confirmed cases, such as district office and support (8.6 percent) or the district’s alternative placement programs, such as the Constellation and Therapeutic Learning Center (14.9 percent).
The rates at the district’s comprehensive high school sites rates ranged from Liberty, which had 257 cases, to Centennial, which reported 41 cases.
Cecilia Delgado’s daughter attends Bakersfield High School and the latest data shows 198 confirmed cases among the 3,305 students on campus.
Delgado’s daughter has health issues, but she is vaccinated and she reminds her to stay masked and to continue social distancing. Her son remained in remote learning through independent study.
But she said she’s glad that the campus continues to stay open for those like her daughter who struggled with remote learning, even though case rates are high.
“I give her my blessing every morning when I drop her off and just hope she stays safe,” she said.
The Kern High School District said that attendance on Monday was at 92.6 percent, according to district spokeswoman Debbie Thompson.
Absences among staff have created particular stresses across school districts. On Tuesday, KHSD had 428 staff absences across all sites. Of those, 241 were teaching positions, 13 which went unfilled. There were 187 classified staffing absences, 34 of which went unfilled.