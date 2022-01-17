Kern High School District Trustee Jeff Flores announces bid for county supervisor

Kern High School District Trustee Jeff Flores announced he will run for supervisor in District 3, which is currently represented by Mike Maggard.
In a news release on Monday, Flores made official what has been speculated for the past several months, that he will attempt to succeed Maggard, who announced earlier this month he won’t seek reelection.
Flores plans to hold a campaign kickoff event Tuesday morning at Panorama Park.
“I am eagerly looking forward to both campaigning and then representing the people who reside here, educate their children in our schools, work, and appreciate the community we are fortunate to call home,” Flores said in a statement. “I know there is much more to do as issues change with the times. Most important to me is enhancing our safe neighborhoods and commercial areas with the law enforcement support they need, as well as keeping Kern attractive to current employers and to those looking to expand in the Central Valley.”
Flores works as Maggard’s chief of staff and is familiar with the area, which spans from southwest Bakersfield to Rio Bravo and includes roughly 180,000 Kern County residents, according to the release. His work in Maggard’s office includes park revitalization and the improvement of Oildale.
He is the third candidate to announce his intention to run. Former California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith first acknowledged in December he would seek the seat.
Former homeless services nonprofit CEO Louis Gill also announced he would run for the District 3 seat in early January after initially planning a run for Congress.
The election represents the first time since 2006 that District 3 will be represented by somebody other than Maggard.
“I’m definitely my own man with my own policy positions,” Flores said in an interview. “I’m very appreciative of my tenure in the third district. I think it’s afforded me the best understanding of the district and the neighborhoods. I’m a new person with my own vision for the district.”
Flores is a graduate of the University of San Diego and resides with his wife, Jackie, and son, Oliver, in northeast Bakersfield. He previously worked as manager of governmental affairs and communities for Rio Tinto Minerals, a borax mining operator in Boron.
He has served on the Kern High School District Board of Trustees since 2014.
He will face off against Smith, Gill and other interested candidates during the June 7 primary.