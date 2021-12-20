Kern High School District provides more than 1,000 families with meal kits

More than 1,000 families were given meal kits Monday by Kern High School District staff, volunteers and community partners, school officials said.
The giveaway included 10 days’ worth of food and is intended to make sure KHSD students have access to adequate nutrition during the holiday break, which started this week.
The cars began lining up about an hour before the scheduled 10 a.m. start time, and the event continued for about two hours after its scheduled end due to the demand, according to officials.
The effort was supported by the district’s Nutritional Services budget, as well as donations from nonprofit organizations such as Nourishing Neighbors, No Kid Hungry and Albertsons charitable foundation, according to Erin Briscoe-Clarke, spokeswoman for KHSD. She described the day as an “all-hands-on-deck” collaboration with countless volunteers.
Each vehicle that stopped by the district’s Regional Occupational Center could receive four bags that contained breakfast, lunch and dinner items, as well as snacks. Approximately 5,000 bags were distributed, she added.