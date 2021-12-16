Kern High School District hosting holiday meal-kit giveaway

The Kern High School District is hosting a meal-kit giveaway to make sure children continue to have access to meals during the holiday break, school officials said Thursday.
The kits are intended for families with children ages 2 to 18 in the community. The food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, or until there are no more kits, in front of the Regional Occupational Center (ROC), located at 501 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Bakersfield.
Each meal kit has 10 days’ worth of breakfasts, lunches, snacks and dinners, officials said.
For more information, contact KHSD PIO Erin Briscoe-Clarke at 661-827-3171 or erin_briscoe@kernhigh.org.