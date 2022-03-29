Kern High offers meet-and-greets for future Del Oro High students

The Kern High School District’s 19th comprehensive high school, Del Oro High School, is hosting outreach for the members of its first freshman class.
Del Oro Administration and staff are hosting four meet-and-greet events with incoming freshmen and their parents to provide an overview of the new high school, its programs, activities and athletics that will be offered.
Registration packets will also be available at the meetings.
The first is set to take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Greenfield Middle School at 1109 Pacheco Road in Bakersfield.
Next week, there will be three more, with the first from 6 to 7 p.m. April 5 at McKee Middle School at 205 McKee Road in Bakersfield. The second will be 6 to 7 p.m. April 6 at Friendship House, which is at 2424 Cottonwood Road in Bakersfield. And the third is 6 to 7 p.m. April 7, at Mountain View Middle School at 8001 Weedpatch Highway in Lamont.
Del Oro High School is located at 1750 East Panama Lane. It will open in August 2022.
To find out whether an address is located in the Del Oro boundary area, the Kern High School District website offers an interactive map at https://bit.ly/KernHighBoundaryMap.