Kern High campaign talk focuses on student safety

A fentanyl crisis, campus incidents filmed and shared on social media and questions about partisan politics are a few of the topics that have come up in the discussion about the future of the Kern High School District.
The district is facing a pivotal election in November, as three of its five seats on the board of trustees are up for grabs — the representatives for areas 1, 4 and 5, which encompasses the district’s northeastern region stretching out to Kern Valley (1), and two others in metro Bakersfield — and each race features an incumbent and at least one challenger.
Coming out of the pandemic, the district found itself facing familiar issues that perhaps have been lingering here, as in most places, but came to the surface in a number of public forums as a result of the return to normalcy.
The candidates all shared different priorities, with most mentioning the growing and pervasive danger of the opioid epidemic, the importance of campus safety and how to best equip local high school students for success, whether they’re headed to college, trade school or an apprenticeship.
Area 1
The decision for voters in Area 1 has been framed by its current representative as “an interesting election between the far right and the moderate right,” according to Cynthia Brakeman, who identified as a small-business owner and former teacher. She said she first ran in 2018 to add a perspective from the classroom to the board.
“It's not about the teachers being right or having power, but offering opinions and suggestions from a classroom teacher's perspective,” she wrote in her candidate statement. “Also as a classroom teacher I felt that administrators had been out of the classroom long enough to not understand all the added duties that teachers were having to undertake.”
Her opponent, Derek Tisinger, retired in 2015 after 35 years of military service, and as a former Bakersfield Fire Department captain, he said he was recruited to teach in KHSD’s Regional Occupational Program, where he taught juniors and seniors introduction to firefighting.
“What I found is that most of my students were reading and writing at the third- and fourth-grade level,” Tisinger wrote. “This is unacceptable. We need to bring our students back up to their current grade levels of instruction.”
Tisinger cited student safety, specifically from the opioid epidemic and school violence, as his top priority for the district. Tisinger acknowledged last month that he was encouraged to run by a local pastor, in previous reporting on an event introducing a slate of candidates the church endorsed.
In his candidate questionnaire, he noted he’s against what he referred to as “social indoctrination” in local schools.
“We need to get back to the basics of education!" he wrote. "No political or social indoctrination. Our children belong to their parents, not government institutions.”
Brakeman said the “far right” would like to make the most important issues be the protocols taken during COVID, critical race theory, or CRT, gender education and opioids.
She noted that CRT is not taught at KHSD. Teachers and the district have decided to create their own ethnic studies curriculum, as a result of a state law mandating the move for 2030 graduates.
She also said district officials had little say over school closures or abidance to state COVID protocols, and that improving literacy rates was part of a concerted effort between KHSD, elementary schools and the county superintendent’s office to address the issue in the district’s feeder schools.
Area 4
The race for the area currently represented by Janice Graves is in the metro Bakersfield area, and includes Centennial, Liberty and Stockdale high schools, among other campuses.
Graves, who taught at Foothill High School and has children who attended KHSD schools, said her experience and proven ability are the qualifications she brings to voters.
School safety is and continues to be her No. 1 priority, she wrote to The Californian.
“I am committed to the safety of our schools and students, and the peace of mind this gives our parents, students and staff,” she added.
Lillian Lopez, one of three challengers in the race and a parent of children currently in the district, “is very concerned about the liberal direction the Kern High School District is heading,” she said.
“Our children need school trustees who believe children belong to their parents and not the government,” she noted in her candidate questionnaire. “We need trustees who will fight to build more career training facilities, ensure the safety of our girls in their restrooms and locker rooms and make sure our schools are safe from crime and the fentanyl epidemic.”
Kathy Scrivner also identified herself as a conservative, with her candidacy drawing attention from outside the district because of her familial ties. Her son, Zack Scrivner, is the county supervisor for southern and eastern Kern County, and her daughter-in-law is running for a seat on the Kern County Community College District (as is Zack Scrivner’s chief of staff, John Antonaros).
Kathy Scrivner’s bona fides, however, are steeped in education, as a 25-year teacher with experience in the Bakersfield City and Panama-Buena Vista Union school districts.
“Kern High School District is facing many important issues,” she wrote in her statement. “Student success must always be the top priority of any educational institution. The school closures have created a tremendous learning gap. The board and staff must continue to provide programs, policies and services that will prepare students adequately for careers, vocational training or higher education.
“School safety is another issue that the board must address,” she added, referring to bullying, campus crime and the fentanyl crisis.
Martin Higuera did not respond to The Californian's inquiries at the phone number or email address listed at Kernvote.com. He did not have a candidate statement filed with Kernvote.com as of Tuesday.
Area 5
This election is for a district that includes West, South and Ridgeview high schools physically within its boundaries, and offers two choices, including the incumbent, Bryan Batey, and challenger Michelle Shaw.
Batey described himself as a businessman, homebuilder and a trustee, who has served on the board from 1994 to 2004 and then again since 2006.
His parents were teachers, his wife taught and now his son teaches, experiences that have shown him the transformational value of public education, he said.
Batey wants to see campus safety strengthened through more sworn officers, counselors and personnel.
“Moving forward, I have plans which will improve our student-teacher ratios, increase parent-teacher communication and expand the number of graduates who are ready for college and well-paying jobs,” he noted in his statement.
Shaw is the executive director of Pathways to Destiny, which she called “a prevention/intervention program for at-promise (at-risk) young men.”
She said that the most important issue in schools is socio-emotional well-being of district students.
“The three things our kids need are love, support and safety,” she wrote in her statement. “I truly believe all our kids can be successful, and being on that board is important to ensure the success of all our kids. I also was motivated because going to the school board meetings, it was disheartening to hear adults speaking about our kids negatively.”