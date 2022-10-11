 Skip to main content
Kern High campaign talk focuses on student safety

A fentanyl crisis, campus incidents filmed and shared on social media and questions about partisan politics are a few of the topics that have come up in the discussion about the future of the Kern High School District.

The district is facing a pivotal election in November, as three of its five seats on the board of trustees are up for grabs — the representatives for areas 1, 4 and 5, which encompasses the district’s northeastern region stretching out to Kern Valley (1), and two others in metro Bakersfield — and each race features an incumbent and at least one challenger.

