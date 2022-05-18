Kern High announces 2022 PEAAK winners

On Thursday, the Kern High School District held its Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern, or PEAAK, award ceremony to recognize its "very best," according to a news release.
The 12th annual ceremony at Bakersfield High honored more than 300 individuals in 42 categories, as more than 1,500 members of the community looked on, according to education officials. The categories included Best Athlete, Best Actor, Greatest Community Supporter and dozens of others.
Here are the winners:
Greatest Community Supporter
Red Cross Club — Highland High School
Most Inspirational Award
La’Don Denmark Jr. — Independence High School
Best Editing in Video/Film
Dylon Bibb — Arvin High School
Outstanding Leadership
Logan Abbott — Centennial High School
Scholar Female Artist
Savannah Rosas — Foothill High School
Scholar Male Artist
Diego Caceres — Centennial High School
Scholar Photographer
Rebeca Chavez — Ridgeview High School
Greatest Comeback
Future Farmers of America Market Sheep Team — Foothill High School
Most Memorable Moment
Varsity Boys Basketball Team — Golden Valley High School
Outstanding Theater Technician
Janessa Carbajal — Foothill High School
Best Example of Sportsmanship
Mock Trial Team — Centennial High School
Best Male Athlete
Jason Oliver — Liberty High School
Best Female Athlete
Laila Baameur — East Bakersfield High School
Best Public Event or Competition (Group)
Spooktacular — South High School
Best Student-Produced News Broadcast
EBTV — East Bakersfield High School
Scholar Vocalist
Rebekah Lehndorfer — Stockdale High School
Outstanding Achievement in Theater (Scholar Female)
Leslie Art — East Bakersfield High School
Outstanding Achievement in Theater (Scholar Male)
Carlos Garcia — Independence High School
Best Female Student Athlete
Janae Hutson — Ridgeview High School
Best Male Student Athlete
Joshua Bell — Independence High School
Athletic Play of the Year
Devon Sundgren — Shafter High School
Best in Art
Tera Ellwein — North High School
Best in Photography
Shahad Albashiri — Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Tenor/Bass Solo Performance Karsten Adeleye
Stockdale High School
Outstanding Soprano/Alto Solo Performance Marissa Almaguer
Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance Advanced Treble Ensemble
Frontier High School
Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance Bass Choir
Arvin High School
Tradition of Excellence
Varsity Girls Basketball Team - Bakersfield High School
Scholastic Team of the Year
Varsity Girls Tennis Team — Stockdale High School
Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance
Chamber Singers — Centennial High School
Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Male)
Joshua Tiede — Centennial High School
Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Female)
Savannah Gregg — Centennial High School
Best Community Service Project
Animal Club — Independence High School
Best in Film/Video
Humdrum — CTEC
Outstanding Live Theatrical Production: Musical
Into the Woods — Centennial High School
Outstanding Live Theatrical Production: Non-Musical
Radium Girls — Shafter High School
Outstanding Original Live Theatrical Production
The Very Un-Merry Attack on Santa Claus Mountain in Jingle Vision 4-D — South High School
Excellence in Writing
Kayla Vaughn — Mira Monte High School
Best News Story
Jorge Arteaga — Ridgeview High School
Best Cheering Section
Bruiser’s Block — Golden Valley
Best Front Page
PACK News — Ridgeview
Harvey Hall: Spirit of Bakersfield
Los Leones de Mira Monte, Mariachi — Mira Monte High School
KHSD Superintendents Ambassador Award
Alexander Fan — Centennial