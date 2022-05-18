 Skip to main content
Kern High announces 2022 PEAAK winners

On Thursday, the Kern High School District held its Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern, or PEAAK, award ceremony to recognize its "very best," according to a news release. 

The 12th annual ceremony at Bakersfield High honored more than 300 individuals in 42 categories, as more than 1,500 members of the community looked on, according to education officials. The categories included Best Athlete, Best Actor, Greatest Community Supporter and dozens of others.

Here are the winners:

Greatest Community Supporter

Red Cross Club — Highland High School

Most Inspirational Award

La’Don Denmark Jr. — Independence High School

Best Editing in Video/Film

Dylon Bibb — Arvin High School

Outstanding Leadership

Logan Abbott — Centennial High School

Scholar Female Artist

Savannah Rosas — Foothill High School

Scholar Male Artist

Diego Caceres — Centennial High School

Scholar Photographer

Rebeca Chavez — Ridgeview High School

Greatest Comeback

Future Farmers of America Market Sheep Team — Foothill High School

Most Memorable Moment

Varsity Boys Basketball Team — Golden Valley High School

Outstanding Theater Technician

Janessa Carbajal — Foothill High School

Best Example of Sportsmanship

Mock Trial Team — Centennial High School

Best Male Athlete

Jason Oliver — Liberty High School

Best Female Athlete

Laila Baameur — East Bakersfield High School

Best Public Event or Competition (Group)

Spooktacular — South High School

Best Student-Produced News Broadcast

EBTV — East Bakersfield High School

Scholar Vocalist

Rebekah Lehndorfer — Stockdale High School

Outstanding Achievement in Theater (Scholar Female)

Leslie Art — East Bakersfield High School

Outstanding Achievement in Theater (Scholar Male)

Carlos Garcia — Independence High School

Best Female Student Athlete

Janae Hutson — Ridgeview High School

Best Male Student Athlete

Joshua Bell — Independence High School

Athletic Play of the Year

Devon Sundgren — Shafter High School

Best in Art

Tera Ellwein — North High School

Best in Photography

Shahad Albashiri — Ridgeview High School

Outstanding Tenor/Bass Solo Performance Karsten Adeleye

Stockdale High School

Outstanding Soprano/Alto Solo Performance Marissa Almaguer

Ridgeview High School

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance Advanced Treble Ensemble

Frontier High School

Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance Bass Choir

Arvin High School

Tradition of Excellence

Varsity Girls Basketball Team - Bakersfield High School

Scholastic Team of the Year

Varsity Girls Tennis Team — Stockdale High School

Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance

Chamber Singers — Centennial High School

Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Male)

Joshua Tiede — Centennial High School

Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Female)

Savannah Gregg — Centennial High School

Best Community Service Project

Animal Club — Independence High School

Best in Film/Video

Humdrum — CTEC

Outstanding Live Theatrical Production: Musical

Into the Woods — Centennial High School

Outstanding Live Theatrical Production: Non-Musical

Radium Girls — Shafter High School

Outstanding Original Live Theatrical Production

The Very Un-Merry Attack on Santa Claus Mountain in Jingle Vision 4-D — South High School

Excellence in Writing

Kayla Vaughn — Mira Monte High School

Best News Story

Jorge Arteaga — Ridgeview High School

Best Cheering Section

Bruiser’s Block — Golden Valley

Best Front Page

PACK News — Ridgeview

Harvey Hall: Spirit of Bakersfield

Los Leones de Mira Monte, Mariachi — Mira Monte High School

KHSD Superintendents Ambassador Award

Alexander Fan — Centennial

