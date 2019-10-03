Kern Health Systems have relocated to a new building at 2900 Buck Owens Blvd, according to a news release.
The new 110,000 square foot office building merges all Kern Health Systems' operations from its two previous locations at Stockdale Highway and Truxtun Avenue into one location, and will accommodate its 420 employees, according to the release.
"We're proud of our new facility for the convenience and improved service it brings to our health plan members and participating providers throughout our service area," said Kern Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Doug Hayward.
The medical clinic will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, by invitation only, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the release.
