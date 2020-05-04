When we think of businesses and organizations that are suffering financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, retail stores, oilfield service providers, the service industry and the entertainment sector often come to mind.
But many health care providers are also realizing significant losses during this unprecedented lockdown.
Kern Health Systems, an independent public agency that governs the 258,000-member health plan known as Kern Family Health Care, is taking action in an effort to support its network of health care providers by implementing a $25 million COVID-19 Provider Financial Relief Program.
“Our network of providers are doing what’s necessary to serve our members and their patients and we must do our part to support this effort,” said KHS' CEO Doug Hayward. "Kern Health Systems will provide $25 million in advance payments to primary and specialty care providers, Federally Qualified Health Center clinics and other network providers financially harmed from the COVID-19 pandemic."
They're seen a huge fall-off of visits to physicians' offices, Hayward told The Californian.
"A lot of patients are staying home," he said. "We saw a need to provide a financial bridge for our network doctors."
Health care and social service providers have been on the front lines of this war against COVID-19, he said, and KHS will continue to work with community partners to find ways to support these professionals who continue to work under sometimes stressful and difficult circumstances.
Quon Louey, executive director of Telehealthdocs Medical Group, said the large decrease in patient visits to physicians locally means referrals to his company have likewise fallen.
"We offer 25 different specialties," he said. "But if they don't refer, we don't provide the care. This has affected our bottom line.
"Kern Health Systems has been extremely generous to even provide this assistance. It's going to help us keep the doors open."
Louey noted that it's not "free money," but is an advance on payments that might not otherwise arrive for months.
"I'll treat it like a no-interest loan," he said, "held against my future payments."
Dr. Nasi Assef, with Apne Quest Sleep Center in Bakersfield, said in a statement that he is grateful that Kern Health Systems considered the center for the COVID-19 Financial Relief Program.
"We really appreciate (their) professionalism," he said of KHS.
To Hayward, it's not about generosity, it's about maintaining the stability of the health care system in Kern County, including Kern Health's more than 2,000 providers.
When things go back to normal, Hayward believes there will be a "pent-up demand" for medical services from tens of thousands of patients who have delayed visits to their providers.
When that happens, he said, they have to be ready.
