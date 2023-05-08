 Skip to main content
Kern health leaders recognize mental health for May

With ceremonial green ribbons tacked to their lapels, county health officials on Monday renewed their vows once again for the monthly “fight against the stigma” around mental health concerns.

Observed every May, Kern County will host a series of mind-focused events this month, as a collective part of its Grounded in Health Initiative. Prior campaigns this year tackled other health-based topics, such as exercise, nutrition and sleep.

