Despite concerted efforts by the Kern County Public Health Services Department, coronavirus outbreaks at local skilled nursing facilities continue to spread unabated.
To help counter the problem, the health department has tapped the new consulting firm Aspire Healthcare Consulting, which will attempt to ensure all 19 skilled nursing facilities in the county follow disease control guidelines.
“It was shocking to see the level of infection that was occurring in facilities that are charged with protecting our most vulnerable,” said Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine. “As the weeks went on, we became more and more concerned that there wasn’t enough going on.”
Aspire is helmed by former Kern Medical Chief Operating Officer Jared Leavitt, who left his position shortly after the county signed the contract with the consulting firm. He hopes to move quickly to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the congregate living centers.
“I’m just going to jump right in,” he said. “I’ve already been in skilled nursing facilities this week.”
Currently, 14 facilities in Kern County are experiencing outbreaks of coronavirus. But despite the presence of COVID-19 in such facilities, Constantine said county observers were still noticing fundamental breakdowns in disease control measures.
“(A staffer) went into a COVID-positive room and walked out without changing their PPE and went into a non-COVID-positive room. This is fundamental infection control breakdown,” Constantine said of one skilled nursing facility. “That led us to the recognition that we needed a higher level of service, and somebody that had experience and knowledge in this that was greater than ours.”
Public Health will use Aspire for a multitude of purposes, including reconciling state and county data, which is frequently different, and reviewing staffing and personal protection equipment levels. Chief among Aspire’s duties will be visiting facilities to ensure they’re complying with state coronavirus guidelines.
“Really what it comes down to is we’ve got to make sure people are following policies and procedures,” Leavitt said.
Although the county has no direct authority over skilled nursing facilities, Constantine is hopeful the companies that run the facilities will listen to the recommendations provided by the county.
“Yes, we don’t have direct regulatory authority, but we can help the state address what we find,” he said. “Our expectations are that the skilled nursing facilities will be receptive to the suggestions. If the unlikely event comes where we’re not able to address or remedy what Jared finds, then yes we will go to the state and ask them to enforce.”
Leavitt said he had spent five years as a skilled nursing facility administrator and understands the industry. He answered the call when the county went looking for a way to bolster its efforts in the local facilities.
Both Constantine and Leavitt called the $600,000 contract a fair price for the services of Aspire, which first registered with the California Secretary of State at the beginning of July. Leavitt said a portion of the costs would go to setting himself up as an independent contractor and said additional staff could potentially be brought on if needed.
Constantine added that Leavitt was a great fit for the county’s current need.
“We are going to task Jared with a high workload and an expectation that we bring about change,” he said. “We are lucky that the timing has worked out and he is ready to jump in today.”
The contract is funded through revenue provided through the federal CARES Act. It will last for a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.