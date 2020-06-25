The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 74 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning and another local death.
There have now been 4,192 cases reported in the county since the first was announced March 13. The county health department also has confirmed 64 COVID-related fatalities during that time.
A total of 2,999 patients in the county have recovered from the virus, according to data. Currently, 1,049 individuals are recuperating from the virus at home and 70 are being treated at local hospitals.
