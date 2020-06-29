The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 70 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning and another local death.
There have now been 68 deaths from COVID-19 and 4,558 cases reported in the county since the first was announced in mid-March.
An estimated 1,200 people currently are recovering from the virus at home, according to county data. Hospitalizations for the virus now stands at 142, state data shows.
(1) comment
Wear a mask, save a life. Maybe yours.
