There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday morning, bringing Kern County's total cases to 587, according to updated data provided by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Friday.
Of the 8,389 tests done in Kern as of Friday, there are 3,446 tests pending results, according to the county's data.
