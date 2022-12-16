 Skip to main content
Kern Groundwater Authority responds to newly-adopted racial equity plan

The Kern Groundwater Authority discussed the anticipated effects of a new state-level racial equity plan at its Wednesday board of directors meeting, specifically considering ways to minimize any potential impacts on its operations.

On Dec. 8, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a racial equity resolution with proposed goals and guidelines to increase racial equity and access to clean water. This resolution comes on the heels of the State Water Resources Control Board’s adoption of its own racial equity resolution in November 2021.

SJV Water is a nonprofit, independent online news publication covering water in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry is the CEO/Editor of SJV Water. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is www.sjvwater.org.

