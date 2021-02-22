The Kern County Republican Party is hosting its annual Lincoln Scholarship Essay Contest. High school seniors who enter can win scholarships of $2000, $1000 or $750.
This year students will be asked to write a 400 to 500 word essay about how President Abraham Lincoln would deal with a current issue with either local or national impact. They are asked explain why, taking into account Lincoln's political and personal philosophy as well as his actions, writings, beliefs and reasoning.
The deadline is coming up quick. All essays and the application must be in by Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. either to TheKernGOP@gmail.com or GOP headquarters at 5329 Office Center Ct. Ste. 120, Bakersfield, 93309.
Winners used to read their essays aloud at a dinner but this year winners will read their essays in a video that will be shared on the social media platforms of the local party.
For more information about the contest, visit the party's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thekernGOP or contact the office at 327-9321.