Before a crowd of their peers, dancers were asked to perform their routine they practiced all the week, but with a catch: perform all of it, then 30% of it and finally 70% of it. It was a dance that made everyone think, audience included.
More than two dozen middle school girls graduated Friday from SHINE, a five-day summer program that melds dance and mathematics.
The program is run by Kern Dance Alliance, a dance-based nonprofit that held a ceremony at the Garces Memorial High School dance studio and included routines performed by each of the girls as well as their mentors.
“It’s all about using the arts to impress educational attainment, and sometimes kids don’t all learn in the same way,” said Andrea Hansen, Kern Dance Alliance executive director. ”They’re used to sitting in a chair and now they’re doing the fraction dance and it makes sense; decimal points, fractions and percentages through body movement.”
Teachers call such mashing of art and math “art integration,” an increasingly popular way of using arts as a tool in the classroom, rather than a stand-alone subject.
Created in 2012 by an undergrad at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, SHINE aims to get children to think of dance steps as units of measurement, which they can break down into fractions or decimals. It came to Bakersfield in 2015 upon the successful bid Hansen, who saw a New Years Eve segment about it on television.
Hansen said there are two types of girls who join the camp: those who are great at math, but lack confidence in themselves.
“Then there’s the girls who get the F’s in math but (are) all over the place and confident in themselves but need the math part,” Hansen said. “So these girls come in for lots of different reasons and it fills in the gaps for them.”
The camp is instructed by a lead mentor, as well as three junior mentors — high school and college level students with a shared interest in STEM who helped in the instruction. Female guest speakers also led discussion during the week on science, technology, engineering and math careers.
“I just thought it was the perfect fit for me,” said Hannah Horwedel, a senior at Liberty High School. “I love math and I want to pursue a career in STEM and I think that it’s a super amazing way of merging my love for dance and my love for math… I was also able to help them with things they can carry into the rest of their life.”
Wendy Wisheropp-Brice, the SHINE lead mentor and a math instructor at Liberty High School, thought the method resonates with a lot of students who might not otherwise absorb traditional classroom lessons. Math is a great example; it’s abstract and difficult to draw upon emotional investment that other subjects can take advantage of.
Still, designing a camp that marries the two was not easy. In one camp, it was probability and statistics, geometry, order of operations. In another, it was a two and a half minute dance routine that was both challenging and digestible.
“From the perspective of a math teacher, there was a big gap,” Woodruff said.
“It was very, very newbies versus seasoned competitive dancers,” Wisheropp-Brice said. “So it was about finding a way to merge a routine that’s challenging and entertaining enough for seasoned dancers that is still easy enough for a beginner that with time, they could get."
In a series of math tests that the staff conducted, Wisheropp-Brice said, the majority of girls scored higher after just five days at camp.
“So those girls who maybe didn’t improve their math scores, they improved as leaders,” Wisheropp-Brice said. “They stepped up to the plate and took the lead in their group, and worked together.”
With the graduation Friday, the program has since its inception seen nearly 200 girls finish the camp. Free to attend, Hansen said the camp nearly filled within the first three days, adding that they had to increase capacity and start a waitlist, which organizers feel demonstrates how many girls resonate with it.
“I still have anxiety when it comes to math, and I think that’s why I fought so hard to get this program here,” Hansen said. “I didn’t want any girl to experience that same anxiety.”