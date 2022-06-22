Kern gets $3M from state to tackle homelessness, substance abuse

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, highlighted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Wednesday that Kern County would get $3.1 million to help people suffering from behavioral health issues, substance abuse and homelessness.
The Department of Health Care Services’ Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program distributed grant money to various counties. A news release noted the money provides services and housing options to people struggling with mental illness.
"We must continue to provide our locals with the resources necessary to help folks off the streets, receive supportive services and create accessible paths to recovery," Salas said in a statement.