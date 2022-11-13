 Skip to main content
Kern farmers to march on Washington

For Flor Alvarado, being a farmer is to understand endurance.

When she still worked the strawberry fields, her day began at 4 a.m. and often didn’t end until late. In between, she and her fellow laborers did some of the hardest physical work in American industry. Each adorn a uniform that hasn’t changed much in decades: heavy trousers or jeans, an apron, a winter coat in the case of morning chill and caulked boots, often still caked in mud from the previous day. The tasks were generally the same: pick fruits they’ll never taste, and bring life to loam in lands they’ll never own.

