Kern Farm Bureau holding 16th annual Spray Safe event

The Kern County Farm Bureau is holding its 16th annual Spray Safe event Thursday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Spray Safe is an educational event designed to provide information, training and share best practices on the safe application of crop-protection materials for agricultural workers.
Event participants can receive peer-to-peer instruction, as well as participate in break-out sessions conducted by the Kern County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), California Highway Patrol, Pacific Gas and Electric and the Kern County Fire Department, according to organizers.
This year’s event will be held completely outdoors, as well as offering continuing education hours for DPR license and certificate holders. The event is offered free of charge, though those seeking continuing education hours are encouraged to make a donation of $20.