Kern has lost the title of being the nation's top-grossing county for agricultural production, according to an annual report released Tuesday.
The value of all crops produced in Kern last year surpassed 2017's mark by 3 percent to reach just less than $7.47 billion — about $400 million less than that of Fresno County, whose total surged 12 percent in 2018 to $7.89 billion. Tulare County, another top producer, has not reported its 2018 total.
The afternoon release of Kern's 2018 crop report ends a two-year streak in which the county's strength in table grapes, tree nuts and citrus earned it the distinction of being the country's most productive farming county by total crop value.
County Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kern County Farm Bureau President Catalino Martinez said in a written statement that the report is a testament to the diversity of crops produced in Kern.
"To produce these type of gross dollar revenues, it takes the right land, water, labor and other various resources," he stated. “Our agricultural community in Kern are hard workers and continue to innovate despite restraints.”
The bureau noted in a news release that the crop report represents only gross values that do not reflect production, marketing, transportation and other costs.
Pistachios overtook citrus and milk to become Kern's third highest-grossing crop in 2018, according to Tuesday's report. But no other changes were evident in the county's top-five crops, which in order of value were grapes, almonds, pistachios, citrus and milk.
The amount of land set aside for grape production in Kern last year actually declined 5 percent from the year before, coming in at 109,400 acres, while almond acreage increased 4 percent to hit 223,000 acres. Pistachio acreage rose 5 percent last year to reach 128,400 acres, according to the report.
Despite almonds' expanded footprint in the county, with total 2018 sales of $1.2 billion the nuts brought local farmers $34 million less last year than in 2017. That drop represents a decline of a little less than 3 percent.
Grape revenues were down less than 2 percent year over year at about $1.5 billion.
Pistachio sales, however, more than doubled, going from about $556 million to $1.1 billion, according to Tuesday's report.
No surprise here. It's all about water and pistachios require the least amount and draw the highest price. Are we in for some tough times ahead with ag down and Newsom systematically shutting down oil and gas production?
