Kern faces state investigation over contracting, employment practices

Kern government has been informed the state Attorney General's Office is investigating the county's contracting and employment practices.

Few details were available but late in the afternoon County Counsel Margo Raison confirmed the investigation's existence in an email.

"The County is and will fully cooperate with the investigation," she wrote. "We are confident the practices of the county are in keeping with all federal and state laws and regulations and anticipate the investigation will so conclude."

